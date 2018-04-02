Rising Trade Tensions Sink Stock Indexes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rising Trade Tensions Sink Stock Indexes

Courtesy: MGN, Billie Grace Ward / CC BY 2.0

Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.

Tyson Foods is among the biggest losers Monday.

Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.

Tesla dropped about 5.7% after saying the vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on Autopilot mode.

Health insurer Humana jumped about 4.9% on continued reports Walmart might buy the company or announce a new partnership with it.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.