NDOT to Begin Drainage Pipe Improvements on Kingsbury Grade - KTVN Channel 2

NDOT to Begin Drainage Pipe Improvements on Kingsbury Grade

The Nevada Department of  Transportation will begin drainage pipe improvements on Kingsbury Grade on Monday.

Single lane closures will be in place on the Carson Valley side of State Route 207, between mileposts 3 and 11. 

The closures will primarily take place on weekdays between 7 am and 5 pm.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays of no more than 30 minutes through the work zone.

The construction is expected to take place through the fall of 2018.

Construction will not take place during major special events.

The project began in early September of 2017 before a scheduled winter construction shutdown. Thus far, approximately 450 linear feet of storm drain pipe has been installed and roughly 1,300 linear feet of pipe reinforced. In total, approximately 15,000 feet of eroding roadway drainage pipe will be reinforced with a cured-in-place pipe liner.

(The Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)

