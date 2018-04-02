Copy-Volunteers Needed for Senior Outreach Service

The Sanford Center for Aging is holding a volunteer event looking for individuals who want to make a difference in someone's life.

Sanford Center for Aging created this program after hearing from some of their patients that getting around was one of their biggest challenges. "Transportation is one of their biggest barriers for them in going to doctor appointments, or participating in social events or just living their best lives," says Jennifer Baker, the Project Director for Sanford Center for Aging.

Senior Outreach Service volunteers will do routine welfare phone calls. They will also give them rides to various places such as the grocery store or doctor offices as well as spend some time with them. "It is as much as a service for them as it is for the ones that they are serving. They get as much out of it as the older adults they are picking up and taking them to places," says Baker.

The volunteer event is Monday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older and pass a background check.

Volunteers will receive:

Mileage reimbursement

Auto liability insurance

Secondary insurance

Sanford Center for Aging's mission is to enhance the quality of life and well-being among elders through education and community outreach. It is located at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

For more information on the Senior Outreach Service, or know a senior who would benefit from this program you can call 775-784-1807.