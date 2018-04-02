China Raises Tariffs on U.S. Pork, Fruit in Trade Dispute

China has raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy.

The government of President Xi Jinping said Monday it was responding to a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum. But that is just one facet of sprawling tensions with Washington, Europe and Japan over a state-led economic model they complain hampers market access, protects Chinese companies and subsidizes exports in violation of Beijing's free-trade commitments.

Already, companies are looking ahead to a bigger fight over U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of higher duties on up to $50 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

The tariffs mirror Trump's 25% charge on imported steel and 15% hike on aluminum. Trump's tariffs are partly a response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Following his original tariff roll out, the president then signed a memorandum late last month directing the U.S. Trade Representative to impose an estimated $50 billion in tariffs on China.

"We have spoken to China and we are in the midst of a very large negotiation," Trump said at a signing ceremony. "We will see where it takes us. In the meantime, we are sending a Section 301 action."

Trump said he has asked Chinese officials to immediately reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China by $100 billion.

The tariffs will target what White House trade adviser Peter Navarro described on a conference call with reporters as China's market distorting and "discriminatory practices" to steal American intellectual property and unfair technology transfers.

Below are some of the products that will face tariffs from China:

25% TARIFFS

Most goods targeted for 25% tariffs are varieties of pork, for which China is the No. 3 American export market.

— PORK

Fresh and chilled bone-in pork forelegs and hind legs, chilled whole and half hog heads, pork liver, chopped pork, other fresh and chilled pork

— ALUMINUM

Scrap aluminum

15% TARIFFS

Chinese regulators also imposed 15% duties on apples, almonds and dozens of types of fruit

— FRUIT

Apples, fresh or dried; coconut, fresh and dried; bananas, fresh or dried; pineapple; pomegranates; mangos; grapefruit; grapes; watermelon; cherries; strawberries; dried apricots

— NUTS

Brazil nuts, cashews, almond kernels, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pine nuts

— WINE

Sparkling wine

— HERBS

Ginseng

— PIPES

Stainless steel and alloy pipe used for petroleum or natural gas, multiple diameters

