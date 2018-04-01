Families in the Truckee Meadows Enjoy Easter Festivities

Services, buffets, Easter egg hunts, all a part of a joyous Easter in the Truckee Meadows. For most, it's a day to spend with family and reflect, and for some it's a little more special.More >>
Caltrans says I-80 Westbound at Secret Town Road in the Colfax area has reopened after being closed due to a vehicle fire.More >>
Officials tell us they expect U.S. 50 at Stateline to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.More >>
Saturday warm weather continued even with overcast in the Reno/Sparks area and South Lake Tahoe. Still, people came out to Sparks Marina walking dogs, riding bikes, kayaking, fishing and more.More >>
The Reno Police Department is investigating the death of 28-year-old man found shot in the head in a Reno apartment late Friday night.More >>
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a rape suspect who is currently armed and is "not afraid to kill."More >>
