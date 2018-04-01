Families in the Truckee Meadows Enjoy Easter Festivities

Services, buffets, Easter egg hunts, all a part of a joyous Easter in the Truckee Meadows. For most, it's a day to spend with family and reflect, and for some it's a little more special.

Karen Durst, Executive Director at Grace Church in Reno, says this day reminds her of the endless hope she lives with, and she's thrilled to share it with people who don't normally come to church.

"We are so excited to open our doors to anybody who wants to come to celebrate the highest holiday for us," Durst says. "Which is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

The service today included the usual components of the church band and a sermon, but the Sunday performance include special lighting and graphics. Durst says while most of the service is song, it's much more meaningful than music.

"Some people call it a concert," Durst says. "It's a lot more than that to us. We are singing our hearts out to God because we're just excited about this day."

At the Atlantis, and estimated 1,200 to 1,500 people attended the Grand Ballroom Easter Buffet. Chef de cuisine for Atlantis Clayton Slieff says calling it a buffet doesn't do it justice.

"It's really not fair to call it a buffet," Slieff says. "What it really is, is elegant fine dining, all you can eat."

At Grace church's Easter egg hunt, kids got all they could grab as hundreds of kids raced to pick up thousands of Easter eggs hidden in the grass. It's an event all about the kids, but it's fun for adults too.

"It's just as enjoyable for the parents," Michelle Crowe, Reno resident who attends Grace, says. "We get to come out as families and watch them have a blast."

The kids went crazy for the candy, but Crowe says she saw such kindness from the kids, something that exemplifies Easter.

"I saw a lot of the kids sharing with each other," Crowe says. "I've seen past years where they just trampled each other. They were great."