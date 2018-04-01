Sparks Police Looking for Counterfeit Money Suspects

Sparks Police need your help with identifying suspects in a counterfeit currency case.More >>
Caltrans says I-80 Westbound at Secret Town Road in the Colfax area has reopened after being closed due to a vehicle fire.More >>
Officials tell us they expect U.S. 50 at Stateline to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.More >>
Saturday warm weather continued even with overcast in the Reno/Sparks area and South Lake Tahoe. Still, people came out to Sparks Marina walking dogs, riding bikes, kayaking, fishing and more.More >>
Washoe County deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Reno at Neil Road and Peckham Lane that happened as police investigated a commercial burglary.More >>
The Reno Police Department is investigating the death of 28-year-old man found shot in the head in a Reno apartment late Friday night.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The property off the Las Vegas Strip will be rebranded over the next several months as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says one lane of traffic is moving again after multiple crashes on I-80 eastbound east of Sparks.More >>
