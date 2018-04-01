Sparks Police Looking for Counterfeit Money Suspects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Looking for Counterfeit Money Suspects

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police need your help with identifying suspects in a counterfeit currency case. 

Police say just after 6 p.m. on March 22nd, a male and female tried to purchase multiple items using counterfeit U.S. currency at the Scheels Store in Sparks. The male was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt with a blue Calvin Klein windbreaker, gray jeans and a black hat. The male suspect also has a tattoo on his right hand that says, "CANE." He is described as having a stubble beard with brown hair and brown eyes. 

The female was described as wearing a gray Giants sweater with black leggings. She was said to be carrying a striped black and white handbag. Authorities say the female may be related to another case in Sparks where counterfeit bills were used. 

If you have any information about this case or these suspects, please call the Sparks Police Department (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

