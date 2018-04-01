I-80 Westbound at Secret Town Reopens After Car Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

I-80 Westbound at Secret Town Reopens After Car Fire

Posted: Updated:

Caltrans says I-80 Westbound at Secret Town Road in the Colfax area has reopened after being closed due to a vehicle fire. 

At the time of the closure, westbound I-80 traffic was being detoured off at Secret Town to Rollins Lake Road. There is no word on injuries at this time. 

