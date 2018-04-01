U.S. 50 at Stateline Closed Due to Explosion; No Injuries

Nevada Highway Patrol says both directions of U.S. Highway 50 are currently shut down at Stateline due to an explosion. The latest update states that an underground power component was the origin of the explosion.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they expect the highway to reopen around 4 p.m. NV Energy, Southwest Gas Company and Fire Department are on scene. They are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Captain Joe Duffy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the explosion was heard a little after 5 a.m. Sunday morning in Stateline. A large crater was caused by a explosion they believe was due to a bad power switch in the ground. NV Energy has also advised officials there's a potential for another explosion.

Southwest Gas has detected a gas leak. It is unknown if these issues are connected at this time.

No injuries are reported.

You can follow NHP on their Facebook page or Twitter.