Washoe County Deputies Say Man Died in Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a Reno Police officer-involved shooting that occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of Peckham Lane and Neil Road.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the report of a burglary in progress at the Peckham Plaza Mini-Storage located at 1400 E. Peckham Lane.

While checking the area of the storage units, deputies say two Reno Police Department officers found a stolen Honda Civic parked behind one of the buildings where they found one person.

During contact with that person, an officer-involved shooting occurred involving two Reno Police Department officers.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, and later died at a hospital.

No one else, or officers were hurt.

The man's name hasn't been released.

The Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe county District Attorney’s Office. Once completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney for his review.

If you have any information, call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. You information will remain anonymous.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)