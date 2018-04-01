Washoe County Deputies Say Man Died in Officer-Involved Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Deputies Say Man Died in Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a Reno Police officer-involved shooting that occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of Peckham Lane and Neil Road.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the report of a burglary in progress at the Peckham Plaza Mini-Storage located at 1400 E. Peckham Lane.  

While checking the area of the storage units, deputies say two Reno Police Department officers found a stolen Honda Civic parked behind one of the buildings where they found one person. 

During contact with that person, an officer-involved shooting occurred involving two Reno Police Department officers.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, and later died at a hospital.

No one else, or officers were hurt.

The man's name hasn't been released. 

The Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe county District Attorney’s Office. Once completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney for his review.

If you have any information, call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. You information will remain anonymous. 

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.