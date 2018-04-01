Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Reno that happened around 10;30 p.m. at the intersection of Neil Road and Peckham Lane.

According to Reno Police Lt. Scott Shaw, shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night officers responded to a commercial burglary and progress and the shooting happened shortly after that.

Police have not yet release details about the condition of the person shot by police or about what led up to the shooting.

No officers were hurt.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

