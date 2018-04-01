Traffic Moving on I-80 Eastbound Again After Multiple Crashes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Traffic Moving on I-80 Eastbound Again After Multiple Crashes

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Highway Patrol says one lane of traffic is moving again after multiple crashes on I-80 eastbound east of Sparks, and they expect both lanes to reopen soon.

Earlier eastbound traffic was being stopped due to a crash at USA Parkway with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers initially closed the highway because of a crash before that at Derby Dam.

They say one person jumped out of a moving vehicle at Derby Dam and car hit that first vehicle.  There's no word on that person's injuries.

