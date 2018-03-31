Missing Plumas County Woman's Body Found - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Missing Plumas County Woman's Body Found

Posted: Updated:

Plumas County investigators say a woman who went missing in mid-March has been found dead.

A search and rescue team found Janet Dreesman's body Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m in the Warner Valley area. 

She was reported missing on March 12th. Deputies found her vehicle in the same area north of Chester in several feet of snow but she remained missing until today.

Investigators do not believe her death to be suspicious but are still looking into how she died.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.