Missing Plumas County Woman's Body Found

Plumas County investigators say a woman who went missing in mid-March has been found dead.

A search and rescue team found Janet Dreesman's body Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m in the Warner Valley area.

She was reported missing on March 12th. Deputies found her vehicle in the same area north of Chester in several feet of snow but she remained missing until today.

Investigators do not believe her death to be suspicious but are still looking into how she died.