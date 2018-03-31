Nevada Baseball Unable to Complete Sweep of UNLV

After winning the first two games of the Mountain West series, the University of Nevada (15-9, 9-3 MW) baseball team lost 7-3 in the series finale to UNLV (22-7, 7-5 MW) at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park before a season-high 1,648 fans. The MW leading Wolf Pack are 9-3 in conference play and 15-9 overall. b...More >>
The Nevada softball team suffered a heart-breaking loss on Saturday as the Wolf Pack fell to Utah State by a score of 11-10. The Wolf Pack (16-16, 5-4 MW) used a four-run seventh inning to take a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh, but the Aggies (13-18, 3-6 MW) scored three times in the final inning to win game.
University of Nevada (15-8, 9-2 MW) second baseman Keaton Smith's defensive gem on the final play of tonight's game preserved the Wolf Pack's 8-7 Mountain West and Governor's Series victory over intrastate rival UNLV (21-7, 6-5 MW) at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park before a season-high 1,082 fans.
On a day that saw some timely hitting from its hitters, the Nevada softball team toppled Utah State on Friday by a score of 8-1. With the win, the Wolf Pack moves to 16-15 on the season and improves to 5-3 in Mountain West play.
