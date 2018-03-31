Nevada Baseball Unable to Complete Sweep of UNLV

After winning the first two games of the Mountain West series, the University of Nevada (15-9, 9-3 MW) baseball team lost 7-3 in the series finale to UNLV (22-7, 7-5 MW) at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park before a season-high 1,648 fans. The MW leading Wolf Pack are 9-3 in conference play and 15-9 overall. The Rebels improved to 22-7 and 7-5 in MW action. The three games is part of the Governor’s Series.

The Pack scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning on RBI singles from Grant Fennell and Michael Echavia. UNLV would score the next seven runs and went on to win 7-3 to avoid the series sweep.

Rebel left fielder Grant Robbins hit a two-run homer as part of the three-run fourth inning and first baseman Nick Ames three-run homer accounted for all the UNLV runs in the seventh. The Pack scored a run in eighth inning on an RBI single from Echavia that scored Fennell.

Pack freshman Jake Jackson (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season allowing four runs on seven hits. Rebel starter Chase Maddux (3-3) earned his third victory of the year surrendering two runs on seven hits in six innings on the mound.

Fennell (3-for-3,2R,RBI) led the Pack with three hits, scored twice and drove in one. Echavia (2-for-4,2RBI) drove in two of Nevada’s runs. Center fielder Cole Krzmarzick (2-for-3,R) added two hits and scored a run.

Kyle Isbel (2-for-3,2R), Ames (2-for-3,R,3RBI) and Robbins (2-for-4,2R,2RBI) each had two hits for the Rebels. Ames drove in three and Robbins two with their home runs.

Nevada travels to Corvallis, Ore. to play No. 1 Oregon State (21-4) on Monday and Tuesday at 6:30 and 5:30 p.m. Listen to John Ramey call the action on 94.1 FM/1450 AM. The broadcast is also available online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

Notes:

Nevada is alone atop the MW standings at 9-3.

Nevada’s 9-3 MW record is tied for the best start in school history after 12 games of MW play.

The Wolf Pack’s four-game win streak which was tied for the longest this season was snapped today.

The Wolf Pack has won all four of its Mountain West series this season.

The Pack has won 10 of its last 13 games.

Freshman Jake Jackson (5-1) lost his first collegiate game today.

Nevada Press Release