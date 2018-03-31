Nevada Softball Falls to Utah State

The Nevada softball team suffered a heart-breaking loss on Saturday as the Wolf Pack fell to Utah State by a score of 11-10. The Wolf Pack (16-16, 5-4 MW) used a four-run seventh inning to take a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh, but the Aggies (13-18, 3-6 MW) scored three times in the final inning to win game.

On the day, the Wolf Pack’s offense was led by sophomore Kenzi Goins who went 3-for-4 in the contest with three RBIs and a home run. She was joined by senior Erika Hansen, sophomores Sadaria McAlister and Kwynn Warner, as well as freshman Lauren Gutierrez as the Pack’s player who recorded multiple hits on the day. Gutierrez smashed a home run as well.

Nevada’s offense got off to another fast start in the first as a three-run home run from Goins quickly put the Pack ahead by three. Following a scoreless bottom half from the Aggies, Nevada stretched its lead to four after McAlister brought home sophomore Sierra Mello.

After Utah State scored a pair to cut the Pack advantage in half, Nevada responded with a run of its own to bring its lead back to three runs, 5-2. With Utah State scoring six unanswered runs, Nevada found itself in a three-run hole heading into the sixth, but the Pack never backed down from the challenge.

A solo home run from Gutierrez in the top of the sixth trimmed the Aggie lead to 8-6, setting the tone for an exciting seventh that saw Nevada score four times. Ignited by a leadoff single from Goins, the Pack proceeded to load the bases with one out for sophomore Jyllian Ahart, whose two-RBI single to left field tied the score at eight.

Gutierrez then gave Nevada the lead after an RBI single of her own plated a run. Nevada stretched its lead to a pair after McAlister brought around Ahart, as the Pack took a 10-8 lead into the bottom of the seventh. The two-run cushion for Nevada proved to be not enough though as a two-out, three-run home run from the Aggies sealed the 11-10 victory for Utah State.

Nevada will be back in action when the Pack hosts San Jose State April 6-8 inside Hixson Park. Sunday, April 8 will also be Jayme King Day as Nevada will honor its former player with a special pregame ceremony.

Nevada Press Release