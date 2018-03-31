Northern Nevada Honors Inaugural National Vietnam War Veterans Day

On Saturday, northern Nevadans honored the inaugural National Vietnam War Veterans day through two ceremonies.

They say this national day was set aside in the Spring of 2017 to honor the men and women who served and sacrificed in one of the longest wars in United States history.

Wreaths were laid at the Nevada Vietnam War Memorial in Mills Park in Carson City Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, wreaths were also laid at Veterans Park in Winnemucca.

The National day is on March 29th, but northern Nevadans decided to pay tribute on Saturday, March 31st.