Warm Weather Brings People to Sparks Marina, Burners to Sierra at Tahoe

Saturday warm weather continued even with overcast skies in the Reno/Sparks area and South Lake Tahoe. Still, people came out to Sparks Marina to walk their dogs, ride bikes, kayak, fish and more. People we spoke with say it's a great day.

"Beautiful," Sierra Colobokin, Carson City resident, says while walking her dog. "Just get out enjoy the weather."

"The weather's been kind of cold," Damion Hayes, Sparks resident, says. "I'm glad it kind of warmed up a little bit so today's a good day."

For Colobokin and her dog who just recovered from surgery, this was the first time they've gotten out in a while.

"Oh yeah, he didn't get out much especially when it flooded," Colobokin says about her dog.

Skiers and snowboarders have enjoyed the recent weather, but fortunately for Burners, Saturday was perfect for the 5th Annual Burner's Ski Day. With the nice weather, they were hoping for a big turnout at Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort.

"Sometimes we've had to cancel it because of weather," Troy Morgan, Burner from Carson City, says. "Sometimes you get 25 sometimes you get 125."

The point is really just to have fun in the sun, but of course it's a chance for Burners to show off their style.

"The Burners are known for their creativity and outlandishness," Tammy Lundquist, Burner from South Lake Tahoe, says. "So you can always count on seeing something you've probably never seen before."

While Burners, like many riders today, are getting in some runs while there's snow on the mountain, others who are tired of the snow look forward to summer activities.

"Today I'm just here taking to kids out for a walk," Hayes says, "[But] seeing what the weather's like I might come out here and go fishing."

"Hiking," Colobokin says. "I'm so exciting to go hiking and mountain biking in the Sierra Nevada."