Student Volunteers Honor Cesar Chavez with a Day of Service

The University of Nevada's Center for Student Engagement is partnering up with Urban Roots and Desert Farming Initiative to honor Cesar Chavez on his birthday.

The University says in honor of Chavez, who advocated for the rights of thousands of farm workers throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, they wanted to set up a day of service where student volunteers could make a positive impact in the community. 

They say more than 50 student volunteers our working on two different farms. One is located at the Desert Farming Initiative, where volunteers will be cleaning up a vineyard. Others are helping lay soil and preparing the ground for planting new crops at Urban Roots.

You can learn more about this event in tonight's newscasts at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

