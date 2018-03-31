Police: Man Died of Self-Inflicted Wound In Reno Apartment

Reno Police say they believe a Reno man found shot to death inside an apartment on Friday night died of a self-inflicted wound.

Police say 28-year-old Julio Ramos-Rubalcaba was found shot in the head inside the apartment, in the 1900 block Wedekind Road near Silverada Blvd.

Once they arrived, authorities found Ramos-Rubalcaba with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police say multiple people who were at the scene were interviewed, and that everyone is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say if you have any information that can help, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.