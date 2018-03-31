Man Found Shot to Death in Reno Apartment

The Reno Police Department is investigating the death of 28-year-old man found shot in the head in a Reno apartment late Friday night.

They say they responded to a call of a man having been shot just before midnight March 30th. Once they arrived, authorities found a 28-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head, deceased inside a Wedekind Road apartment.

Multiple people who were at the scene were interviewed. Some witnesses say they saw at least one person leaving the scene prior to the police's arrival.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information surrounding this case, please contact Reno Police Detectives at (775) 657-4601 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.