Nevada Softball Hammers Utah State

On a day that saw some timely hitting from its hitters, the Nevada softball team toppled Utah State on Friday by a score of 8-1. With the win, the Wolf Pack moves to 16-15 on the season and improves to 5-3 in Mountain West play. The win also seals the series victory over the Aggies (12-18, 2-6 MW), marking Nevada’s second consecutive series win.

Saturday saw a plethora of Wolf Pack players contribute to the win as eight of Nevada’s nine starters recorded a hit on the day. The offense was led by sophomore Kenzi Goins, who recorded a game-high three hits, while junior Alyssa Mendez drove home a career-high four runners. In the circle, junior Amanda Geil kept her perfect record intact as she improved to 3-0 on the season after a complete game performance.

For the second time in as many days, Nevada’s offense got itself going, scoring once in the top of the first to claim an early 1-0 lead. After senior Erika Hansen drew a two-out walk, Goins doubled her home to quickly put Nevada on top.

The Pack plated another run in the second, courtesy of some small ball from Nevada. With sophomore Kwynn Warner leading off the inning with a walk, her classmate Haley Burda successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt to move her to second. After sophomore Sierra Mello reached base on an Aggie error that allowed Warner to advance to third, freshman Lauren Gutierrez recorded the Pack’s second sacrifice hit of the inning with her long fly ball to left, scoring Warner on the play.

With Nevada holding a two-run leading into the third, the Pack’s offense tacked on more runs, which was ignited by Goins. After back-to-back doubles from Goins and Mendez to get the inning started, Warner then singled home Mendez to push the Pack’s lead to four. Following a sharp ground ball from Mello, Warner’s base running forced another Utah State error, which gave her the opportunity to cross the plate and stretch Nevada’s lead to 5-0.

In the fifth, Utah State threatened to cut into the Pack’s advantage with multiple runs, but with the bases loaded, Geil managed to pitch her way out of the jam and limit the damage to just a score. Nevada fought back to plate some insurance runs in the top of the sixth as three consecutive singles to start the inning loaded the bases for Mendez.

With one swing of the bat, she broke the game open as her double into right field gap brought home all three runners, giving Nevada the 8-1 advantage. Geil bounced back from the fifth and retired six of the next seven Aggies she faced to seal the seven-run win for the Pack.

Nevada will seek its first series sweep of the season on Saturday when the third and final game of the series with Utah State gets underway at 11 a.m. PT.

Nevada Press Release