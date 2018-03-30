'Reps 4 Recovery' Helping Those Struggling with Substance Abuse Stay Sober, Run by a Recovering Addict

University of Nevada (15-8, 9-2 MW) second baseman Keaton Smith’s defensive gem on the final play of tonight’s game preserved the Wolf Pack’s 8-7 Mountain West and Governor’s Series victory over intrastate rival UNLV (21-7, 6-5 MW) at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park before a season-high 1,082 fans.More >>
If it seems like we're seeing a little more crime in our area lately, that's because we are, according to Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen.More >>
Krissy Cagney used to be addicted to cocaine and alcohol, but after five years clean and sober, she's done a complete 180 with her life. Her goal now is to help others recovering from substance abuse, to stay on the straight and narrow with support she says she never had.More >>
On a day that saw some timely hitting from its hitters, the Nevada softball team toppled Utah State on Friday by a score of 8-1. With the win, the Wolf Pack moves to 16-15 on the season and improves to 5-3 in Mountain West play.More >>
With the current housing boom happening in Reno, there's no better time than now to familiarize yourself with the layout of your home in case of a fire.More >>
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a rape suspect who is currently armed and is "not afraid to kill."More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
A possible increase in property taxes is one step closer to a vote in November. That tax increase, if it's approved, would pay for a huge flood mitigation project in the Truckee Meadows.More >>
Its Easter weekend, and this week’s Things 2 Do will have you hopping to find eggs, skiing in your playa best, and watching some breathtaking aerial acrobatics!More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 376 killed at least one person Thursday.More >>
