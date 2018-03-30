Reno Pothole Repairs Beginning Soon

Driving around the Truckee Meadows, you may have noticed a growing number of potholes. They are mostly a result of the wintery weather over the past few months.

"Oh, they're getting pretty wild, you know, rocking my car and everything," Kaitlyn Crockett, Reno resident said. "It's like an earthquake, driving. It's crazy."

Crews will likely begin repairing the recent potholes in April, once the temperature stays above 42 degrees.

"We will definitely get to them," Tim Hendricks, Maintenance Operations Supervisor for Reno Public Works said. "As work orders come in, we do first to last. So we're definitely working our way towards that referral that somebody might have called in."

In the meantime, crews are wrapping up their crack-sealing duties. That type of work typically happens from early fall to early spring. It involves filling cracks in the pavement with a tar-like substance to keep moisture out.

"Once you get moisture underneath it, it'll migrate and that's when you're going to get the potholes, the alligator cracks," Hendricks said. "Once that sub-base starts to fail, that's going to cause the asphalt to fail."

While most of the potholes are created by moisture and the weight of the cars, UV rays typically cause the cracks that will turn into potholes if they're not maintained.

"The sun degradates the asphalt, dries the oil out of it, which causes it then to become brittle," Hendricks said.

The reason crack-sealing operations happen in the cooler months is because the temperature is more ideal than the warmer months.

"Crack seal is so tacky that this way it sets up quicker with the cool temperatures and then we have less of it being tracked around," Hendricks said.

Drivers say they have noticed potholes around town but say they think road crews are doing a good job of keeping the roads in good condition, overall.

"I'd say so," Kenny Williams, Reno resident said. "I know it's a busy time of the year coming into springtime, so hopefully it all gets done on time."

If you know of any potholes that need to be repaired, head to renodirect@reno.gov or call Reno Direct at (775) 334-4636.