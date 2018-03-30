Search & Rescue Team Finds Missing Snowmobile Rider Dead

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team discovered the body of a snowmobile rider, 56 year-old Thomas Korves, after he was reported missing on the Tahoe Rim Trail by his friend Thursday afternoon.

Korves and his friend were riding near the Tahoe Rim Trail at Spooner Summit when they became separated. Search and rescue teams were called out to the scene at 4:50pm, and Korves' body was discovered 8:30pm.

An investigation revealed that Korves was trying to ride up a steep hill when he turned at an angle, causing the snowmobile to flip and pin him underneath. An autopsy confirmed that Korves died from lack of respiration as a result of his chest being compressed underneath the weight of the snowmobile.