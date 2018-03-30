Tarp Causes Small Fire, Power Outage

Fire crews say a tarp sparked a small fire in Sun Valley and about 100 customers in the area lost power.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brush fire on Slope Drive in Sun Valley Friday afternoon. Officials say a dust devil caused a tarp to fly up into a power line and catch fire. It then burned a small 3-foot by 3-foot area nearby.

According to the NV Energy Outage Center, there are about 100 customers in the area that are without power due to "damage caused to NV Energy equipment."

Customers should expect their power back between 5:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.