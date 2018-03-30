Keeping Apartment Buildings Fire Safe

With the current housing boom happening in Reno, there's no better time than now to familiarize yourself with the layout of your home in case of a fire.

Some of the best fire safety tips should come as no surprise to folks, like having an escape route planned and testing your smoke detector. But there are some other tips to keep in mind that not everyone is aware of.

"Open your window and then drape your blanket across the window,” said Captain Willie Seirer with the Reno Fire Department.

It seems unusual, but this could save your life if you can't evacuate from a fire.

“If a blanket's been placed through a window, that's noted as an abnormal condition of the building,” said Seirer. “That signals a problem there and that triggers the firefighters to go from firefighting to rescue mode and investigate what's going on there."

This blanket trick, among other things, came as a surprise to Boulder Apartment residents on Friday, when the Reno Fire Department showed tenants the do's and don'ts of living with fire.

"Don't leave any cooking appliances on when you're not attending them,” said Seirer.

"Change your battery when you change your clocks, I usually do it once a year but I should do it every six months,” said Boulders Apartment resident Rita Smith.

"They said don't put your furniture in front of the window; I have to go home and change a bedroom,” said Boulders Apartment resident Susan Krause.

The fire department is well aware that making your home fire proof can take a lot of planning, especially since they're the ones who see when people don't follow safety precautions.

"Our largest loss of property and life nationally, is in residential fires,” said Seirer.

This also speaks true to apartment buildings, where your neighbor’s fire habits could directly affect you.

“If you have a fire in a single unit of an apartment complex, you endanger however many units are structurally attached," said Seirer.

“It’s pretty tragic in some senses, it’s disruptive to a lot of people and their homes, so it’s a big deal,” said Suzanne Camacho, District Manager with Alliance Residential.

Other tips that apartment residents should be aware of is to not put too much stress on electrical outlets, don't leave candles unattended, and make sure there's a fire extinguisher somewhere around your building.