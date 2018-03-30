Narcotics Suspects with Warrants Arrested in Elko County

Elko County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects, with warrants, for the possession of narcotics Thursday morning in Wells, Nevada.

Authorities say 36-year-old Robin Guard and 27-year-old Jacob Neely were arrested during a traffic stop after their vehicle was reported acting suspicious. The two gave the deputy false identification. Officers discovered their real identities and learned both had warrants out of Idaho. Guard, the female passenger was searched and officers found a lock box containing several bags of suspected narcotics. The box contained 7 bags of suspected heroin equaling a total weight of 62 grams, 4 bags of suspected methamphetamine equaling a total weight of 41.7 grams, hypodermic needles, digital scale, and 5 sheets of copies of U.S. currency.

The subjects were arrested for multiple charges including warrants out for their arrest, possession of drugs, trafficking of a controlled substance and others. They are being held at the Elko County Jail. The total bail amount for Guard is $527,920.00 and $1,335.00 for Jacob Neely.