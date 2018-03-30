Narcotics Suspects with Warrants Arrested in Elko County

42-year-old Derek Luthy is now behind bars after being released from the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Reno.More >>
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a rape suspect who is currently armed and is "not afraid to kill."More >>
Elko County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects, with warrants, for the possession of narcotics Thursday morning in Wells, Nevada.More >>
The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.More >>
A possible increase in property taxes is one step closer to a vote in November. That tax increase, if it's approved, would pay for a huge flood mitigation project in the Truckee Meadows.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
A possible increase in property taxes is one step closer to a vote in November. That tax increase, if it's approved, would pay for a huge flood mitigation project in the Truckee Meadows.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a man wanted on a nationwide warrant.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 376 killed at least one person Thursday.More >>
Its Easter weekend, and this week’s Things 2 Do will have you hopping to find eggs, skiing in your playa best, and watching some breathtaking aerial acrobatics!More >>
