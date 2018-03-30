Armed and Dangerous Rape Suspect on the Loose in Lassen County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Armed and Dangerous Rape Suspect on the Loose in Lassen County

Posted: Updated:

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a rape suspect who is currently armed and is "not afraid to kill." 

Authorities say 39-year-old Maitland Carpenter has commited a variety of serious crimes. On March 25, Carpenter committed an act of forcible rape and kidnapping by gunpoint at a residence in Lassen County. He is currently armed with a semi-auto pistol with an extended magazine. The suspect has an extensive history of violence and is considered armed and dangerous.

Lassen County says Carpenter has made comments that he is not afraid to kill someone to avoid capture. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos covering his neck and other parts of his body.

An arrest warrant has been issued by the County of Lassen, Superior Court of California for a variety of sexual assault and kidnapping charges with a bail amount set at $1,000,000.00. Carpenter has a second felony warrant for Terrorist Threats in the amount of $40,000.00.

If you have any information about Carpenter’s whereabouts, you can report it to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 257-6121. Anyone who sees Carpenter should call 9-1-1 immediately and report his location. He was last seen in the area of Tako-Nee St. in Lassen County.

