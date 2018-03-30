Things 2 Do This Holiday Weekend!

The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.More >>
The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.More >>
A possible increase in property taxes is one step closer to a vote in November. That tax increase, if it's approved, would pay for a huge flood mitigation project in the Truckee Meadows.More >>
A possible increase in property taxes is one step closer to a vote in November. That tax increase, if it's approved, would pay for a huge flood mitigation project in the Truckee Meadows.More >>
Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, until further notice.More >>
Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, until further notice.More >>
Anglers itching for a good catch will be pleased to hear the Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to stock the Sparks Marina and four other urban ponds.More >>
Anglers itching for a good catch will be pleased to hear the Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to stock the Sparks Marina and four other urban ponds.More >>
A big day for one fifth-grade class at Dayton Elementary School, as students and volunteers from the Healthy Communities Coalition had a big reason to celebrate. This is all thanks to one teacher who spearheaded efforts to save their community garden and secure funding from DonorsChoose.More >>
A big day for one fifth-grade class at Dayton Elementary School, as students and volunteers from the Healthy Communities Coalition had a big reason to celebrate. This is all thanks to one teacher who spearheaded efforts to save their community garden and secure funding from DonorsChoose.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
A possible increase in property taxes is one step closer to a vote in November. That tax increase, if it's approved, would pay for a huge flood mitigation project in the Truckee Meadows.More >>
A possible increase in property taxes is one step closer to a vote in November. That tax increase, if it's approved, would pay for a huge flood mitigation project in the Truckee Meadows.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a man wanted on a nationwide warrant.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a man wanted on a nationwide warrant.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 376 killed at least one person Thursday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 376 killed at least one person Thursday.More >>