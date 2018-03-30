Things 2 Do This Holiday Weekend!

It's Easter weekend, and this week’s Things 2 Do will have you hopping to find eggs, skiing in your playa best, and watching some breathtaking aerial acrobatics!

This is more than just an Easter egg hunt, is a full blown bonanza! With everything from bounce houses to carnival games, how could it get any better? With 50,000 toy and candy filled eggs, organizers say this is the third largest egg dash in the country!

That's this Saturday at Idlewild Park at 11 am, for more information you can head to http://thebridgereno.com/resources/calendar/

But there are ton of other Easter egg hunts around the area this weekend including:

The Children's Cabinet hunt at Bartley Ranch Park from noon to 2:30. www.childrenscabinet.org

A hunt at Red Hawk Golf Resort Sunday at 9. https://redhawkgolfandresort.com/

And Grace Church's Hunt at the Canyon Creek Park Sunday at 3. www.gracechurchreno.org.

Chomping at the bit for Burning Man, but don't want to let go of winter yet? You can have both at the annual burner ski day! Join the crew slope side with a playa fashion show, art, theme camps and live music, and maybe even some mutant vehicles! The fun starts Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe!

Are you ready for a night of mind-boggling acrobatics and beautiful yet dangerous acts from across the globe centered around a speakeasy-style bar, built right into center stage? Then the Eldorado Theater is the place to be this weekend as they welcome Cirque Paris, a mesmerizing once in a lifetime performance that transports the audience to the cabaret of France!

The magic starts this weekend at the Eldorado Theater, tickets are on sale now! https://www.eldoradoreno.com/event/shows/cirque-paris