South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Hosts Bleeding Control Training

This Saturday, March 31st South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will a hold a training class on bleeding control. The class will be led by firefighters from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and will include instruction on how to control bleeding to save a life, such as how to use a tourniquet and how to stuff a wound.

This is a national campaign and it is to help teach the public on how to stop hemorrhage. With the recent mass shootings, such as the one in Las Vegas and Florida, the American Call for Surgeons felt that it was important to teach the public how to help save lives. "The American Call for Surgeons made a committee and what they came up with was a list of recommendations for the public to know how to save lives if this trend were to occur and unfortunately it has proven to," explains Kim George, Captain Paramedic for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.

By holding this class they hope that if a terrible event were to occur such as a mass shooting, bystanders would know what to do before paramedics arrive and hopefully save lives. And it isn't just mass shootings where someone could need these skills, it could be needed for any type of event such as a bad fall or cut. "Thirty-five percent of pre-hospital death occur with trauma including hemorrhage so if we can control that bleeding before they get to a point where they lost so much blood and it is not recoverable it is potential for someone's life," says George.

Bleeding Control Training Class is 12pm-1:30pm at the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Training Center located at 1100 Lyons Avenue. There is no cost to attend the class.

To RSVP email fireinfo@cityofslt.us