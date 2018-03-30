Nevada Baseball Tops UNLV 5-4

Nevada Release

3/29/2018

University of Nevada (14-8, 8-2 MW) sophomore Dillan Shrum’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Wolf Pack a 5-4 Governor’s Series and Mountain West walk-off victory over UNLV (21-6, 6-4 MW) at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Friday night. The Mountain West leading Wolf Pack improved to 8-2 in conference play and 14-8 overall. Nevada’s 8-2 record is the best start in school history after 10 games of MW play. The Rebels fell to 21-6 and 6-4 in MW play.

With the game tied at four heading to the bottom ninth inning Nevada scored a run to take the first game of the series. Third baseman Joshua Zamora was hit by pitch to start the inning and with one down advanced to third base on a failed pickoff by UNLV pitcher Conner Woods. After an intentional walk to designated hitter Michael Echavia the Rebels brought in Donavon McCrystal to face Shrum. Chase Grant came off the bench to run for Zamora and Shrum laced a 2-1 pitch over the right fielders head and the Pack celebrated the 5-4 victory.

Nevada jumped to a 4-0 lead after four innings of play only to see UNLV tie the score at four. Catcher Kaleb Foster’s single in the second and left fielder Grant Fennell’s sacrifice fly in the third put Nevada up 2-0. In the fourth inning shortstop Jaylon McLaughlin tripled home a run and Zamora’s single pushed McLaughlin across the plate to stake the Pack to a 4-0 lead.

UNLV got on the board with two runs on a Bryson Stott single in the fifth inning and tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh where it stayed until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Jordan Jackson (2-1) won his second game of the week tossing two scoreless innings in relief of Mark Nowaczewski. Woods (1-1) was tagged with the loss allowing the run in the ninth inning.

Cole Krzmarzick (3-for-3) collected three hits. Zamora (2-for-3,RBI), Shrum (2-for-4,RBI) and Foster (2-for-4,R,RBI) added two hits each. Five different Nevada players drove in a run.

Stott (3-for-5,R,2RBI) led UNLV with three hits and two RBI.

Notes:

Nevada’s 8-2 record is the best start in school history after 10 games of MW play.

Dillan Shrum has a team-high 18 RBI after driving home the winning run.

Nevada has won its last three games and the season high is four.

The Pack has won nine of its last 11 games.

Daniel Perry’s team-high 19 game streak of reaching base ended tonight.

Jordan Jackson has won two games this week tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.

Nevada (8-2) is a game and a half up on San Diego State (6-3) in the MW standings.

Jaylon McLaughlin tripled giving him a team-high three on the season.

Cole Krzmarzick has hits in his last five at bats.

Krzmarzick and McLaughlin have reached base in the last five games which is the longest active streak.