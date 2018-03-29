Possible Property Tax Increase for Flood Project to go on Ballot

A possible increase in property taxes is one step closer to a vote in November. That tax increase, if it's approved, would pay for a huge flood mitigation project in the Truckee Meadows.

Local flood experts have been pushing for a big overhaul of our flood mitigation system for years, but it has a high price tag: about $450 million. Right now, there's no funding source to pay for that, so the Nevada legislature passed a bill in the 2017 session recommending this property tax increase and authorizing a ballot measure to vote on it in 2018.

"This would help fund the entire project," Truckee River Flood Management Authority Executive Director Jay Aldean said. "We would need another 15 percent in order to be able to build the project the way that we've envisioned."



The idea is to prevent another flood like the one in 1997, which devastated Downtown Reno. The project would build new levees and flood walls, acquire flood-prone properties and stop development there, replace bridges, and restore animal habitats.

The Truckee River Flood Control Project Needs Committee voted unanimously Thursday to ask voters to approve an increase of 2.48 cents per $100 of a home's assessed value. This tax increase would cost a homeowner about an extra $26 a year for a home worth 300 thousand dollars.

The measure would also enact an extra fee for homes that sit in the flood plain, and will directly benefit from the improvements.

Aldean said he knows tax increases are unpopular, but thinks this one is necessary.

"In all fairness, a community that doesn't come together to fix the problems that we have is a community that will never be great," Aldean said.

The tax increase would end once the bonds to fund the project are paid off, which they think should take about 30 years.

Now the issue goes to the Washoe County Commission for official approval of the language of the ballot measure. The commission could approve it as is, or make changes to the language, but officials say regardless, voters will be deciding on the issue in November.