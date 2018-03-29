DonorsChoose Funding Benefits Dayton Elementary School Community Garden

A big day for one fifth-grade class at Dayton Elementary School, as students and volunteers from the Healthy Communities Coalition had a big reason to celebrate. This is all thanks to one teacher who spearheaded efforts to save their community garden and secure funding from DonorsChoose.

A makeover is finally in progress for Dayton Elementary's community garden, after it was damaged by pests and ravaged by storms, last year. It was difficult for volunteers to save the garden with the little equipment available to them.

Tammy Borremans, the 5th Grade teacher worked effortlessly to save the garden, explained, "We were using buckets and moving mulch with our hands and having to borrow equipment from the maintenance workers, which left them with no equipment to use sometimes."

Borremans applied for countless grants, to no avail. That's until she posted the community garden improvement project on DonorsChoose, and managed to secure more than $1,000 in donations.

That funding was approved just two days ago, and by Thursday, the new gardening equipment had arrived.

Cryptocurrency company, Ripple recently fully-funded every single one of the 35,000 community projects listed on DonorsChoose, nationwide. Dayton Elementary community garden's initial $500+ fundraiser was just one of the lucky projects to be covered by that.

Pest Control company, Orkin matched every dollar donated by Ripple-- totaling up to more than $1,000 in donations for the garden.

This donation allowed them to buy brand new equipment to maintain their community garden, which teaches the kids about sustainability, healthy eating and basic life skills."

Borremans, who was visibly excited about this new opportunity says this project is not only about teaching these kids about science and gardening, but math and other lessons in an exciting way.

Leslie Peters, Principal of Dayton Elementary added, "Through these conversations out here with the kids, that [shows the] whole idea of them collaborating and critically thinking."

Savannah Hernandez, a 5th-grader at the school says she loves the project, "Gardening all by itself and with your friends and your teacher, it's a very good experience for yourself."

Borremans says one of the main goals is also to teach these kids exactly where their food comes from, that they can grown healthy food all on their own, and that they can help make a difference.

Alex Ferguson, with the Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon County explains, "The produce from [the garden] will go into the lunch room and these kids will be eating the produce that they produce here."

5th-grader Hector Hernandez said the project is fun and is thankful his teacher fought for the funding, "Ms. Borremans is a good, a nice teacher. I just love her so much."

In a blog post, DonorsChoose thanked Ripple, saying: "That's over 35,000 projects in one enormous $29 million dollar act of generosity. We literally don't have words to express our gratitude. Last night marked the first time in 18 years where the total number of projects on our site read '0.'"