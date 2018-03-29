Boil Water Notice Lifted for Residents in Topaz Ranch Estates - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Boil Water Notice Lifted for Residents in Topaz Ranch Estates

Douglas County says the precautionary boil water notice issued to the Topaz Ranch Estates on April 4 is now rescinded.

The county says bacteriological test results indicate that E. Coli and other coliform bacteria are not present in the system.

This new order was due to a loss of pressure from a contractor hitting an additional water line.

The precautionary order first went into effect last Thursday after a contractor hit a water line. 

