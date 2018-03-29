Boil Water Notice Lifted for Residents in Topaz Ranch Estates - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Boil Water Notice Lifted for Residents in Topaz Ranch Estates

The Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources says a precautionary boil water order was lifted on Monday for residents in Topaz Ranch Estates GID in Douglas County.

It says six samples for coliform were taken on March 30 and another six samples were taken on March 31st. They say all tests came back clean.

The precautionary order went into effect on Thursday after a contractor hit a water line. 

If you have any questions, you can contact Joe Pomeroy at 775-790-7926 or 775-266-3000. 

