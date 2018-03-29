Topaz Ranch Estates Issues Boil Water Notice for Residents - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Topaz Ranch Estates Issues Boil Water Notice for Residents

Posted: Updated:

The Topaz Ranch Estates GID has issued a precautionary “Boil Water” order to those serviced by Topaz Ranch Estates GID water system after a contractor hit a water line.

Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, until further notice. Questions regarding pets and livestock should be directed to your veterinarian. 

If you have any questions, please contact Joe Pomeroy at 775-790-7926 or 775-266-3000. 

