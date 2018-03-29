Housing the Area's Homeless

The City of Reno is continuing to research viable options for a permanent overflow shelter, and some of Reno’s homeless have different things to say about the project.

Beneath a bridge on the Reno-Sparks border sits an arrangement of tents. It's here where some of the city's homeless sleep at night, prepare their food and hang their clothes to dry. For these people, they're well aware of the resources that are readily available to them, but for personal reasons, they choose not to use Reno’s shelters.

“They’ll split me and my wife up,” said John Mecham.

"That's a beautiful system. If you want help, that's good. But if you don't want help, what are you going to do?” said James Chatler.

But not everyone wants to do it on their own. In fact, there are hundreds who choose to stay indoors with the Volunteers of America.

"The time was very nice, they serve breakfast for the women at 8:30, they tell you to leave at 8:00 for cleaning, and they allow you back in for lunch from noon to 1:00,” said Shelley Royer.

"We used to have nothing. Now they have tent; they have resources; they have mailboxes; they have food; they have shelter,” said Scott Anthony.

But sometimes the shelter fills up, especially during the winter months. For this reason, the Reno City Council is researching more short-term and long-term solutions. As we first reported last year, the city started looking into tiny homes, or a community village of small shelters, as one possible short-term fix. The city is now hoping to build 40 of these individual homes at a cost of $3,000 per unit.

A long-term solution would be a permanent overflow shelter. A possible location to house this facility could be the empty lot at 250 Sage Street. This building would provide at least 150 more beds for those in need.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, council members said that, before moving forward with construction, they'd like to see more locations explored that could serve as suitable options for these new housing units.