Sprouts Farmers Market to Hire More Than 140 for Sparks Store

Sprouts Farmers Market says it is looking to hire more than 140 workers for its new store in Sparks. 

The 30,000-square-foot store will open on Wednesday, June 27th at 7 a.m. at 125 Disc Drive.

Employment opportunities include: 

  • • Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more) 
  • • Cashiers 
  • • Courtesy Clerks 
  • • Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator 

To learn more about available career opportunities or to apply, visit about.sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396.

