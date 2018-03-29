Sprouts Farmers Market to Hire More Than 140 for Sparks Store

A big day for one fifth-grade class at Dayton Elementary School, as students and volunteers from the Healthy Communities Coalition had a big reason to celebrate. This is all thanks to one teacher who spearheaded efforts to save their community garden and secure funding from DonorsChoose.More >>
A big day for one fifth-grade class at Dayton Elementary School, as students and volunteers from the Healthy Communities Coalition had a big reason to celebrate. This is all thanks to one teacher who spearheaded efforts to save their community garden and secure funding from DonorsChoose.More >>
The eight-inning victory evens the Wolf Pack’s season record to 15-15 as the team improves to 4-3 in Mountain West play.More >>
The eight-inning victory evens the Wolf Pack’s season record to 15-15 as the team improves to 4-3 in Mountain West play.More >>
A Reno parent and former public school teacher, says the recent Facebook privacy issues pale in comparison to the risk facing our school kids.More >>
A Reno parent and former public school teacher, says the recent Facebook privacy issues pale in comparison to the risk facing our school kids.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 376 killed at least one person Thursday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 376 killed at least one person Thursday.More >>
Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, until further notice.More >>
Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, until further notice.More >>
Now, the only people allowed to stand on medians are people who are crossing the street.More >>
Now, the only people allowed to stand on medians are people who are crossing the street.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a man wanted on a nationwide warrant.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a man wanted on a nationwide warrant.More >>