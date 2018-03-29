Nevada's Caleb Martin Adds Two More Honors - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's Caleb Martin Adds Two More Honors

Posted: Updated:

University of Nevada junior Caleb Martin has added two more honors to his growing list being named to the Associated Press honorable mention All-America team and the Lute Olson All-America team.  Martin helped the Wolf Pack reach the Sweet 16, capture the Mountain West regular season title and tie the school record with 29 wins. 

Martin’s many honors this season included being named the coaches MW Player of the Year, and USBWA District VIII Player of the Year.  The MW coaches and media selected him as the Newcomer of the Year.  He earned first-team All-MW honors from the coaches and media, was a USBWA District VIII and NABC District 17 selection.

The junior averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.  From the field he shot 45.4 percent and 40.3 percent from behind the arc.  

(University of Nevada)

