President Trump Concedes Likely Delay on Infrastructure - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Concedes Likely Delay on Infrastructure

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump says his $200 billion federal infrastructure initiative is "probably" going to be delayed until after the November midterm elections.

Trump predicts the plan will unleash $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment. But he says: "You're probably going to have to wait until after the election."

It's a concession by the president to the political realities in Washington. Lawmakers are increasingly focused on their re-elections this fall in what is set to be a difficult campaign cycle for Republicans.

Trump is claiming Democrats don't want to work with him on infrastructure because they don't want to give him any additional "wins" after his tax bill passed in December.

"I don't think you're going to get Democrats' support very much," Trump said. "And you'll probably have to wait until after the election, which isn't so long down the road. ... We probably have to wait until after the election. Because the Democrats say, 'Don't give him any more wins!'"

Trump's infrastructure plan only relies on $200 billion in federal funding. The rest is expected to come from state and local governments, although there is no mechanism requiring states and local governments to contribute anything.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.