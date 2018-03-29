President Trump Concedes Likely Delay on Infrastructure

President Donald Trump says his $200 billion federal infrastructure initiative is "probably" going to be delayed until after the November midterm elections.

Trump predicts the plan will unleash $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment. But he says: "You're probably going to have to wait until after the election."

It's a concession by the president to the political realities in Washington. Lawmakers are increasingly focused on their re-elections this fall in what is set to be a difficult campaign cycle for Republicans.

Trump is claiming Democrats don't want to work with him on infrastructure because they don't want to give him any additional "wins" after his tax bill passed in December.

"I don't think you're going to get Democrats' support very much," Trump said. "And you'll probably have to wait until after the election, which isn't so long down the road. ... We probably have to wait until after the election. Because the Democrats say, 'Don't give him any more wins!'"

Trump's infrastructure plan only relies on $200 billion in federal funding. The rest is expected to come from state and local governments, although there is no mechanism requiring states and local governments to contribute anything.

