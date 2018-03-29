Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser Thursday to Benefit Special Olympics Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser Thursday to Benefit Special Olympics Nevada

Famous Dave’s restaurant is teaming up with local law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Nevada. 

“It is part of our culture now. Giving back to the community is something that we always have done,” says Sabina Engelken.

Local law enforcement will volunteer their time as "celebrity" waiters for tips until 9 p.m. at the restaurant located 4925 Kietzke Lane in Reno.

Money raised will allow local Special Olympic athletes with free year-round sports training and competition opportunities in nine different sports.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office not only loves being able to help give back to the community but the event also allows locals to talk to them and give them some community engagement

“They get to come in and talk to the sheriff and many chief deputies and other deputies who are volunteering their time,” says Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen.

