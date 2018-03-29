Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Man Wanted on Nationwide Warrant

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a man wanted on a nationwide warrant.

Authorities say 38-year-old Renick Morris failed to appear in court on a charge of possession for a controlled substance.

They say his last known address was on Tahoe Vista Drive in South Lake Tahoe.

If you have any information on him, deputies say call 911. You can also call Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463). Your tip will remain anonymous.