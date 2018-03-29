Pentagon Silent on Transgender Policy Released Last Week - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pentagon Silent on Transgender Policy Released Last Week

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, Rudi Riet / CC BY-SA 2.0 Courtesy: MGN, Rudi Riet / CC BY-SA 2.0

The Pentagon is refusing to clarify portions of the Pentagon's recommendation on transgender troops and won't settle confusion about whether service members who have transitioned from one gender to another would be discharged under the proposed plan.

Chief spokeswoman Dana White says pending litigation challenging President Donald Trump's order to ban transgender forces prevents her from answering even the most basic questions, including who was on the panel that drafted the recommendations.

The memo was approved and signed by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, endorsed by the White House and posted on the Defense Department's website on Friday. It provides unprecedented details on the number of transgender forces serving in the military and how many have sought mental health help or are seeking transition surgery.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.