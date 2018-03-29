Portion of Highway 395 in Minden to Close Overnight for Traffic Signal Work

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close a portion of Highway 395 in Minden overnight for some overhead traffic sign work.

Single lane closures will take place on U.S. 395 between Buckeye Road and Esmeralda Avenue between approximately 7 p.m. March 29 and 6 a.m. March 30.

One lane in each direction will remain open.

The work is being conducted during overnight hours to reduce impact to commute traffic.

State road conditions, updates and information are available at www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)