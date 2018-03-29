Crews Rescue Deer Trapped in Powerhouse in Verdi; Two Deer Die

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.

Crews say when they arrived on scene on Bridge Street, they found eight deer suffering from hypothermia.

Two deer died in the water.

Crews with TWMA, NV Energy, Washoe County Regional Animal Services, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and several bystanders helped rescue the deer. They massaged and put blankets over the deer to help warm them up. Some of the deer had severe, deep cuts which biologists stitched up. They also gave the deer fluids intravenously.

Some of the deer have already left the area but NDOW and Washoe County will release the remaining ones once they have recovered.

Witnesses say they saw at least two dozen deer in the canal that flows into the Verdi Hydroelectric Plant but most of them escaped on their own.

Officials say they do not know how the deer got into the canal, but it is possible that they floated up to a mile before reaching the plant.