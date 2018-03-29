Carson Nugget Casino to Hold Job Fair This Wednesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson Nugget Casino to Hold Job Fair This Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Carson Nugget Casino Courtesy: Carson Nugget Casino

Carson Nugget Casino is holding a job fair on Wednesday, April 4th.

The job fair starts at 3 p.m. in the Sierra Room on the main floor, located at 507 North Carson Street in Carson City. 

Available positions include: 
•           Administrative Assistant
•           Assistant Executive Chef (Full Time)
•           Banquet Server/Bartender (On Call)
•           Bar Back (Part Time)
•           Barista (Part Time)
•           Bartender (Part Time)
•           Casino Host (Full Time)
•           Casino Marketing Manager (Full Time)
•           Cocktail Server (Part Time)
•           Compliance Specialist (Full Time)
•           Craps Dealer (Full Time)
•           Database Analyst (Full Time)
•           Director of Finance (Full Time)
•           Financial Analyst (Full Time)
•           Food Dept Host Cashier (Part Time)
•           Food Server – Eatery ( Full Time)
•           Food Server – Graveyard (Full Time)
•           Gift Shop Associate – (Part Time)
•           Guest Service Cashier – (Full Time)
•           Guest Service Manager (GSM)-Full Time
•           Hotel Housekeeper (Full Time)
•           Hotel Manager (Full Time)
•           Keno Runner/Writer (Part Time)
•           Line Cook – Graveyard (Full Time)
•           Marketing Coordinator (Full Time)
•           Poker Dealer (On-Call Part Time)
•           Poker Dealer/Supervisor (Full Time)
•           Porter (Internal Maintenance) Full Time
•           Porter (Internal Maintenance) Part Time
•           Purchasing Agent (Full Time)
•           Security (Graveyard Part Time)
•           Slot Attendant (Part Time)
•           Slot Route Technician (Part Time)
•           Sous Chef (Full Time)
•           Table Games Dealer (Part Time)
•           Table Games Supervisor (Full Time)
•           Telemarketing Representative (Part Time)
•           Valet Parking Attendant (Part Time)

For more information, go to http://ccnugget.com/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.