Carson Nugget Casino to Hold Job Fair This Wednesday

A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" in his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck was released from jail on Monday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says both directions of Highway 50 are currently shut down at Stateline due to a natural gas explosion underneath the roadway.More >>
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.More >>
China has raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin drainage pipe improvements on Kingsbury Grade on Monday.More >>
Sparks Police need your help with identifying suspects in a counterfeit currency case.More >>
The Reno Police Department is investigating the death of 28-year-old man found shot in the head in a Reno apartment late Friday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says both directions of Highway 50 are currently shut down at Stateline due to a natural gas explosion underneath the roadway.More >>
Washoe County deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Reno at Neil Road and Peckham Lane that happened as police investigated a commercial burglary.More >>
Plumas County investigators say a woman who went missing in mid-March has been found dead.More >>
