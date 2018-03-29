Carson Nugget Casino to Hold Job Fair Next Wednesday

Carson Nugget Casino is holding a job fair on Wednesday, April 4th.

The job fair starts at 3 p.m. in the Sierra Room on the main floor, located at 507 North Carson Street in Carson City.

Available positions include:

• Administrative Assistant

• Assistant Executive Chef (Full Time)

• Banquet Server/Bartender (On Call)

• Bar Back (Part Time)

• Barista (Part Time)

• Bartender (Part Time)

• Casino Host (Full Time)

• Casino Marketing Manager (Full Time)

• Cocktail Server (Part Time)

• Compliance Specialist (Full Time)

• Craps Dealer (Full Time)

• Database Analyst (Full Time)

• Director of Finance (Full Time)

• Financial Analyst (Full Time)

• Food Dept Host Cashier (Part Time)

• Food Server – Eatery ( Full Time)

• Food Server – Graveyard (Full Time)

• Gift Shop Associate – (Part Time)

• Guest Service Cashier – (Full Time)

• Guest Service Manager (GSM)-Full Time

• Hotel Housekeeper (Full Time)

• Hotel Manager (Full Time)

• Keno Runner/Writer (Part Time)

• Line Cook – Graveyard (Full Time)

• Marketing Coordinator (Full Time)

• Poker Dealer (On-Call Part Time)

• Poker Dealer/Supervisor (Full Time)

• Porter (Internal Maintenance) Full Time

• Porter (Internal Maintenance) Part Time

• Purchasing Agent (Full Time)

• Security (Graveyard Part Time)

• Slot Attendant (Part Time)

• Slot Route Technician (Part Time)

• Sous Chef (Full Time)

• Table Games Dealer (Part Time)

• Table Games Supervisor (Full Time)

• Telemarketing Representative (Part Time)

• Valet Parking Attendant (Part Time)

For more information, go to http://ccnugget.com/