Emotional Plea at Sacramento Funeral to End Police Killings

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
Sprouts Farmers Market says it is looking to hire more than 140 workers for its new store in Sparks.More >>
Sprouts Farmers Market says it is looking to hire more than 140 workers for its new store in Sparks.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval has announced the members of the Statewide School Safety Task Force, which he created earlier this month. The task force will meet on May 3rd.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval has announced the members of the Statewide School Safety Task Force, which he created earlier this month. The task force will meet on May 3rd.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a vacant warehouse near Glendale Avenue in Sparks early Thursday morning.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a vacant warehouse near Glendale Avenue in Sparks early Thursday morning.More >>
A standing-room-only crowd packed into a church Thursday to celebrate the life of a 22-year-old man who was shot to death by Sacramento police.More >>
A standing-room-only crowd packed into a church Thursday to celebrate the life of a 22-year-old man who was shot to death by Sacramento police.More >>
Now, the only people allowed to stand on medians are people who are crossing the street.More >>
Now, the only people allowed to stand on medians are people who are crossing the street.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they rescued 10 deer that got swept down a canal and then got trapped inside a hydroelectric plant in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
NDOT hosted their fifth public meeting regarding Interstate 11 in Reno Wednesday, as they continue to gather info from all over Nevada about what citizens like and don't like about potential routes for the interstate.More >>
NDOT hosted their fifth public meeting regarding Interstate 11 in Reno Wednesday, as they continue to gather info from all over Nevada about what citizens like and don't like about potential routes for the interstate.More >>