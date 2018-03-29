Reno City Council Approves Funding for Police Body Cameras

The Reno City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve $1.8 million to buy body cameras and vehicle cameras for Reno Police.

The money will pay for financing and maintaining the cameras which officers will be required to wear come July 1st.

The funding will initially come from the general fund, but will be reimbursed from an increase in the 911 surcharge fees which includes an increase for landline phones and mobile phones - from 25 cents per month to 85 cents.

Trunk telephone lines - like phone networks in office buildings - go up from $2.50 cents to $8.50 per month.