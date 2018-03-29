Investigation Underway After Early Morning Warehouse Fire in Sparks

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a vacant warehouse near Glendale Avenue in Sparks early Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at 555 Dermody Way just after 3:45 a.m.

Authorities say when firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the building. It's unclear how the fire officially started, but they do know it was started by people.

"Majority of the building is unsecured so we do know that it was a set fire. We are not sure how, but we do know it was set," says Sparks Fire Marshal Bob King.

Crews say the area near the warehouse is not very secure - there's lot of roll-updoors and windows, making access easy for people.

Fire crews tell us it’s the third similar call they've responded to at the property within three weeks.

"We don't know an exact cause but w do know they are set fires because there is no electricity, no gas, no water."

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and authorities are trying to contact the property’s owner to gather more information as to how the fire could have started.

Crews say they found lots of "combustible material" inside the metal structure including a flatbed trailer.