Investigation Underway After Early Morning Warehouse Fire in Sparks

Russia's foreign minister says Moscow will expel the same number of diplomats from the nations that have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain.More >>
Russia's foreign minister says Moscow will expel the same number of diplomats from the nations that have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain.More >>
Local law enforcement officers will deliver food and refill drinks at Famous Dave's for a good cause on Thursday.More >>
Local law enforcement officers will deliver food and refill drinks at Famous Dave's for a good cause on Thursday.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a man wanted on a nationwide warrant.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a man wanted on a nationwide warrant.More >>
Chief spokeswoman Dana White says pending litigation challenging President Donald Trump's order to ban transgender forces prevents her from answering even the most basic questions.More >>
Chief spokeswoman Dana White says pending litigation challenging President Donald Trump's order to ban transgender forces prevents her from answering even the most basic questions.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say two deer died after they were found trapped in a canal near a powerhouse in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say two deer died after they were found trapped in a canal near a powerhouse in Verdi on Thursday morning.More >>
Now, the only people allowed to stand on medians are people who are crossing the street.More >>
Now, the only people allowed to stand on medians are people who are crossing the street.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.More >>
NDOT hosted their fifth public meeting regarding Interstate 11 in Reno Wednesday, as they continue to gather info from all over Nevada about what citizens like and don't like about potential routes for the interstate.More >>
NDOT hosted their fifth public meeting regarding Interstate 11 in Reno Wednesday, as they continue to gather info from all over Nevada about what citizens like and don't like about potential routes for the interstate.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody for sex crimes against a teen.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody for sex crimes against a teen.More >>