NDOT Hears From Reno/Sparks Residents on Interstate 11

NDOT hosted their fifth public meeting regarding Interstate 11 in Reno Wednesday, as they continue to gather info from all over Nevada about what citizens like and don't like about potential routes for the interstate.

The goal of I-11 is to connect Mexico and Canada for freight-use. Kevin Verre, program manager for NDOT, says the idea of a western region interstate connecting Mexico and Canada has been an idea since about 1991. Verre says these meeting are one of the best ways they have to get feedback, but the same goes for members of the public trying to learn about the project.

Diana Herman lives in Sparks and first heard about I-11 about a year ago. Even early on after getting some questions answered, she had a much better understanding of the plans.

"That really helped a lot because I'm not an engineer I don't know anything about highways," Herman says. "And they were very good about explaining why they might pick this route why they might pick that route."

As a Sparks resident, she does not like the idea of added traffic through the Reno/Sparks area. As far as economic opportunity, she believes the Reno area has seen enough growth and they don't need the extra traffic driving through.

"I think we have enough with Tesla and all of that being developed here, and then there's other industries that are coming here, so I don't think it's critical to our growth, but I would see it more in the Fernley Fallon area up through Winnemucca."

Lynwood Johnson has been following I-11 since they announced the connection of Arizona to Las Vegas. He lives and Reno and says the traffic may not be that bad if they chose the corridor through Reno. That is, if it's planned for properly.

"NDOT would have to look more at improving 580 within Reno," Johnson says. "Definitely the spaghetti bowl project taking that in a different context. With that it could have an effect on our traffic but it's hard to say."

Herman first liked B1 as the route since it was the most direct from Tonopah to I-80 considering I-11 is set to go north of I-80 in Winnemucca. After learning more about the layout, she's not so sure.

"They've got the airbase to look at it's like 'well maybe the straight line isn't such a good way to go.' Plus the open fields for the farmers, so there's a lot of things to be considered that I haven't thought about."

Johnson doesn't have a top choice but likes what B2 and B3 would bring to the region.

"I think B2 and B3 are better to integrate with the Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex area and some of the other major corridors."

While decisions on the corridor is likely decades away, Johnson believes these meetings are an important step in the process.

"Hearing what people think whether that's people locally affected or regionally affected," Johnson says. "Getting those comments on the record and making sure the project really considers all of those viewpoints."